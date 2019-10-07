0 Man found murdered in the front yard of his Memphis home, killer on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A killer is on the run from police after an early-morning shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood.

Police said the gunman shot a man in the front yard of the victim's home in the 2800 block of East Hickory Bluff Street.

FO13 learned from neighbors the victim may have been on his way to work before he was killed.

Memphis police spent the morning investigating a homicide where a man was found shot dead in the front yard of his home next to his car.

People who live in the 2800 block of East Hickory Bluff said they heard eight to ten gunshots and then screams from a woman after 4:30 Monday morning.

Neighbors said those screams came from the victim's girlfriend. Neighbors were too afraid to speak on camera, but they told FOX13 the man, his girlfriend, and a child just moved into the neighborhood a month ago.

One neighbor said the man usually goes to work around 4:45 in the morning.

According to the Memphis Police Cyber Watch, several car break-ins and thefts have happened in the neighborhood over the last few months.

People in the neighborhood said the recent crimes pushed them to install surveillance cameras.

Investigators hope those cameras will give them a key piece of information in their investigation.

Police have not released any information on the gunman. They ask anyone with information about this homicide to call the Memphis Police Department.

