Man found naked, shot to death on porch in Mississippi

CORINTH, Miss. - A homicide investigation is underway in North Mississippi after a man was found dead on his screened in porch.
George Harris, 57, was identified as the victim. He was a handyman who did a lot of work for people around the community.
Trending stories:
- Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior: report
- Woman taken to police station after being shot in car
- Here's why you might see way more snakes than usual in the Mid-South
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Harris’ naked body was found Monday, according to Corinth police. Autopsy results revealed Harris was shot in the back of the head.
Police told FOX13 Harris wallet and cellphone are missing, but other cash was still in the home.
There are only eight homes on Harris’ street, but nobody saw anything, according to investigators.
This is the first homicide in Corinth in 2018.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}