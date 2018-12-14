  • Man found shot and killed in a vehicle at local apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are responding to a deadly shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Investigators say the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Ketchum Rd. in the Willow Oaks Apartment Complex.

    An unresponsive man was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside a car in the parking lot.

    He was pronounced dead on the scene.

    If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

