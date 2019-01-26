Man found shot and killed in Lakeland overnight

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for clues after a man was shot and killed in Lakeland early Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to the shooting call in the 9200 block of Memphis-Arlington in Shelby County.
Officers found a man dead on the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time. The victim has not been identified by SCSO.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
