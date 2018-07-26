  • Man found shot and killed in Parkway Village

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators told FOX13 a Memphis man was shot and killed in Parkway Village.

    MPD responded to the shooting at 8:48 Wednesday night.

    Police told FOX13 the shooting happened at Winchester and Goodlett.

    Officers said the man was located in the 4200 block of Winchester.

    The victim was DOA, according to MPD. No suspect information was given.

