Man found shot and killed in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators told FOX13 a Memphis man was shot and killed in Parkway Village.
MPD responded to the shooting at 8:48 Wednesday night.
Trending stories:
- 'I'm going to s*** in the back of your squad car,' woman says during unruly drug arrest, police say
- $15k in guns stolen from truck in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police told FOX13 the shooting happened at Winchester and Goodlett.
Officers said the man was located in the 4200 block of Winchester.
The victim was DOA, according to MPD. No suspect information was given.
At 8:48 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at Winchester and Goodlett. Shortly afterwards, a male shooting victim was located at 4299 Winchester. The victim is DOA.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 26, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}