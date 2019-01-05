  • Man found shot and killed inside car in Hickory Hill

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a deadly shooting in Hickory Hill Saturday morning.

    Investigators responded to the scene in the 6200 block of Arbor Creek Trail at 9:36 a.m.

    Police found a dead man inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound.

    Investigators said the suspect was seen wearing dreadlocks. He ran from the scene on foot.

    This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

