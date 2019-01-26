Man found shot and killed on church driveway in Lakeland identified by deputies

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for clues after a man was found shot and killed in Lakeland late Friday night.
Deputies responded to the shooting call in the 9400 block of Memphis-Arlington in Shelby County.
Freedie Mills, 37, was found shot and killed on a church driveway around 11 p.m. on Friday.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
