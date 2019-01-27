0 Man found shot and killed on church driveway, suspect still at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Shelby County investigators are trying to figure out who shot and killed a 37-year-old man outside of a Lakeland church.

Freddie Mill’s body was found in the driveway of Greater Bush Grove M.B. Church around 11 p.m. last night on Memphis-Arlington road.

A driver traveling along the road found Mills’ body and called investigators.

Deputies told FOX 13, Mills is not from Lakeland and that they are having a hard time figuring out his current address.

People who live in the area told FOX13 what’s unusual is that they didn't hear anything.

“Its shocking, I always thought this area, Lakeland was really safe,” said resident Matthew Only.

Only said he enjoys hiking in the woods on the weekends and considers Lakeland a safe town.

“I thought the worst we had was the occasional robbery I had no clue that stuff was going on here, I guess in the back of my head I knew it happened but until you see it, it really opens your eyes,” said Only.

They don’t know where Mills was shot or how he ended up in front of the church.

“Even though I’m pretty sure it’s a safe neighborhood, everyone should watch your back because you never know,” said Only.

Police don’t know if one or more suspects are involved.

Mills’ body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Police are urging people to call 528-CASH if they have any information.



