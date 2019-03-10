Man found shot and killed while sitting in vehicle, victim identified

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Officers are investigating after a man was found shot and killed while sitting in a car in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Police told FOX13 shots were fired in the 2900 block of East Jackson around 6 a.m. Sunday Morning.
Investigators found the victim shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle. That man has been identified as Basha Thomas, 24, from West Memphis.
No suspect information is available at this time. West Memphis Police are still investigating this incident.
If you have any information on this case, please contact the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
