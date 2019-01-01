Man found shot in Memphis neighborhood

FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to the MPD Official Twitter,
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3588 Russelwood. One male victim was located. No condition info or suspect info was given. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
