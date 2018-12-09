  • Man found shot, killed at Mississippi gas station

    A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Marshall County, according to officials. 

    According to the Marshall County Coroner told FOX13, the victim was found dead in the parking lot of a Marathon Gas station. 

    The coroner identified the man as Atha Falkner. 

    FOX13 is working to learn if there is any information about a potential suspect. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

