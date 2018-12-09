A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Marshall County, according to officials.
According to the Marshall County Coroner told FOX13, the victim was found dead in the parking lot of a Marathon Gas station.
The coroner identified the man as Atha Falkner.
FOX13 is working to learn if there is any information about a potential suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
