Man found shot, killed in car overnight, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a car overnight.
Investigators were called to East Brooks and Millbranch to investigate a suspicious vehicle early Sunday morning.
Officers found a man shot and killed while sitting in the car.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified by MPD.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
