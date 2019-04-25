Man found shot multiple times, dies in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are on the scene of a homicide in Mitchell Heights.
Police responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Macon Rd.
Officer found a man who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect(s) fled the scene in a late model green hatchback eastbound on Macon Rd.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
