  • Man found shot multiple times, dies in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are on the scene of a homicide in Mitchell Heights.

    Police responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Macon Rd.

    Officer found a man who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

    The suspect(s) fled the scene in a late model green hatchback eastbound on Macon Rd.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

