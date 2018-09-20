  • Man found shot multiple times in car at Memphis intersection

    Memphis police are investigating after they found a man who had been shot inside a car. 

    According to police, they arrived at the scene at the intersection of Kerr and Willett. 

     

    The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police said there have not been any arrests made and they are still working to more information about the case. 

    FOX13 is working to learn to the what led up to the shooting and will have the latest on Good Morning Memphis. 

