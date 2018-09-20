Man found shot multiple times in car at Memphis intersection

Memphis police are investigating after they found a man who had been shot inside a car.
Airways Station Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Willett and Kerr. One male has been shot and xported in critical condition to ROH. No suspect information is available at this point. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 20, 2018
According to police, they arrived at the scene at the intersection of Kerr and Willett.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said there have not been any arrests made and they are still working to more information about the case.
FOX13 is working to learn to the what led up to the shooting and will have the latest on Good Morning Memphis.
