Man found shot to death in Memphis neighborhood; police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to MPD, officers found the victim around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Nellie Road in Whitehaven.
He was suffering from a gunshot wound and authorities later pronounced him dead.
Police said the man has not yet been identified.
Investigators have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
On 6/16 at 6:55 a.m. officers responded to a man down call at 1903 Nellie Road. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a GSW. The male victim was later pronounced deceased.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 17, 2019
No suspect info is available. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
