Man found shot to death in Memphis neighborhood; police investigating

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Memphis neighborhood.

    According to MPD, officers found the victim around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Nellie Road in Whitehaven. 

    He was suffering from a gunshot wound and authorities later pronounced him dead.

    Police said the man has not yet been identified.

    Investigators have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

