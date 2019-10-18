Man found shot to death inside North Memphis building, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a North Memphis building Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1100 block of Grant Place around 3:40 a.m.
When they arrived, the discovered an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Memphis police say they don't have anyone in custody at this time, and they're not sure who is responsible.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
This is a developing story. FOX13's Shelia O'Connor will have live updates on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}