0 Man found shot to death inside North Memphis duplex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a North Memphis duplex Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1100 block of Grant Place around 3:40 a.m.

When they arrived, the discovered an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis police say they don't have anyone in custody at this time, and they're not sure who is responsible.

A woman, who doesn't want to show her face, says her brother is the shooter. She told FOX13, "I'm very upset, very upset."

The woman said one of her brothers lives next door to the victim. She said the man went to her brother's house, and "was standing at his door for 2 or 3 minutes, and he's asking him for five dollars, and he told him no."

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The woman said all the people who saw what happened left the scene, "Everybody that was on the scene fled. It's no one over there to talk to."

She said the man killed, had just gotten out of jail, and she offered him a place to stay. "I didn't want to see him on the streets so, I just offered him a place 'cause I had an extra room."

The victim, was a family friend. "I would like to know exactly what happened, the truth," the woman told FOX13.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.