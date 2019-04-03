Man found shot to death inside vehicle parked in Memphis driveway; police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked in a driveway of a home.
Police said the man – identified as Rene Perez, 30 – was found inside a 1997 red Toyota Camry that was parked in a driveway at a home in the 3000 block of McAdoo Avenue.
Officers found the man on March 31 around 7:20 a.m.
According to MPD, Perez suffered from an apparent gunshot wound while he was inside the car.
Police did not release any information regarding a potential suspect in the man’s death.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
