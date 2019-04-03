  • Man found shot to death inside vehicle parked in Memphis driveway; police investigating

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked in a driveway of a home.

    Police said the man – identified as Rene Perez, 30 – was found inside a 1997 red Toyota Camry that was parked in a driveway at a home in the 3000 block of McAdoo Avenue. 

    Officers found the man on March 31 around 7:20 a.m.

    According to MPD, Perez suffered from an apparent gunshot wound while he was inside the car.

    Police did not release any information regarding a potential suspect in the man’s death.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

