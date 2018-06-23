  • Man found shot to death inside vehicle

    Memphis police said they are working a homicide investigation in Southeast Memphis. 

    According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Byrd avenue for a suspicious person call. 

    When they arrived, they found a man shot to death inside a vehicle. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

