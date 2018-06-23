Man found shot to death inside vehicle

Memphis police said they are working a homicide investigation in Southeast Memphis.
At 11:32am officers responded to a suspicious person call at 2690 Byrd Ave. Officers located an unresponsive male inside of a vehicle suffering from a GSW.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 23, 2018
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Byrd avenue for a suspicious person call.
When they arrived, they found a man shot to death inside a vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
