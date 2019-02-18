Man from Mid-South killed during mass shooting in Illinois

One man from the Mid-South was shot and killed during a deadly mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois.
A gunman opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company, a valve manufacturer in suburban Chicago on Friday. Five people died and five police officers were wounded during the mass shooting.
RELATED: At least 5 dead, 5 police officers wounded in shooting at manufacturing company in Illinois
Josh Pinkard was the plant manager at Henry Pratt Company, according to the Mississippi State Facebook page.
Pinkard earned his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from MSU. He was also a loving husband and father, according to MSU.
The gunman responsible, Gary Martin, 45, was shot and killed on the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB wanted by SCSO for multiple charges
- Man wanted for double murder in Memphis neighborhood
- Murder suspect on the run, wanted for local homicide
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}