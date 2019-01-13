0 Man gets shot after visit to ex-girlfriend's Memphis home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man was spotted lying in the middle of the street after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood Friday evening.

According to police, they arrived in the Uptown area to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The victim told police that he went to his ex-girlfriend’s home to speak to her. He then told police, as he was knocking on the door, he saw his ex-girlfriend wave a pistol at him with an unknown black male.

The victim said the male began shooting at him and he ran from the house and collapsed at 2nd and Keel Ave.

Officers said they observed a blood trail going eastbound on Keel Ave., where the victim was seen lying in the street. He was transported by the Memphis Fire Department to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Officers later received another shots fired call in the 600 block of Fifth St. and then determined both calls were related. According to police, the witness said the victim was beating on her front door and attempting to get into her house.

She told police the victim broke her bedroom window and that is when the suspect fired two shots at the victim.

The suspect told MPD that he unloaded his Glock 19 pistol and left it on the living room couch of their home.

The suspect and the witness then waited for Memphis police to arrive.

MPD is still investigating this incident. No arrests have been made at this time.



