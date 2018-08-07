Man 'given derogatory hand signal' crosses traffic, slams into truck, police say

A road rage incident caused a major accident on Interstate 40 yesterday.
Detectives wrote in a police affidavit that Austin Duckworth, 20, was given a 'derogatory hand gesture' by someone and then drove off.
Duckworth, angered by what happened, crossed three lanes of traffic, to chase him. But, the plan fell apart when he slammed into another car which was not involved, police said. The truck struck the median and flipped over.
The passenger with Duckworth was ejected from the truck and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
