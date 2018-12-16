Man goes to bathroom on FedExForum hallway floor during Tigers, Vols game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Tigers and the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers were playing a basketball game Saturday morning inside FedExForum, but that's not all that was happening.
According to a police report FOX13 obtained, 46-year-old Royce Lodholz was arrested for taking care of his business on a FedExForum floor while the game was happening. Police records say a officer was working security at the game when she was walking up the stairs and noticed a man behind the concession stand taking a #2. Lodholz was exposing himself to several people walking nearby as well.
The security officer called for backup and other officers noticed the same thing. When officers approached Lodholz, he told them he could not wait for the restrooms to free up, so "he had to do what he had to do."
Lodholz was taken to 201 Poplar and charged with one count of indecent exposure.
He will face a judge Monday, Dec. 17.
