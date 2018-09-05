Man goes to fire station for help, ends up shooting gun in parking lot

A man is facing nine counts of reckless endangerment after he fired a gun at a Memphis Fire Station.
According to the affidavit, Markavous Hampton went to the south parkway station yesterday for help.
He said his cousin was hurt in a hit-and-run.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- PB&J Towing under fire after improperly towing and booting cars, complaints say
- Tropical Storm Gordon: A timeline of what to expect in the Mid-South
- Mid-South elementary school employee arrested for rape of child
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said he got angry when a firefighter made him wait, and fired 16 shots in the air.
A total of nine firefighters were there at the time, but no one was injured.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}