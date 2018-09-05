  • Man goes to fire station for help, ends up shooting gun in parking lot

    Updated:

    A man is facing nine counts of reckless endangerment after he fired a gun at a Memphis Fire Station. 

    According to the affidavit, Markavous Hampton went to the south parkway station yesterday for help.

    He said his cousin was hurt in a hit-and-run.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police said he got angry when a firefighter made him wait, and fired 16 shots in the air.

    A total of nine firefighters were there at the time, but no one was injured. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories