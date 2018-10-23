Man goes to woman's apartment, shoots her ex-boyfriend after argument, police say

A fight between two ex-boyfriends ends in gunfire at a woman's Sherwood Forest Apartment.
Jamarius Stinson is charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder.
FOX13 brought the shooting as breaking news on Monday morning.
Related: One person shot at Memphis apartments
Police said Stinson showed up to his ex-girlfriend's apartment to pick up his things.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman indicted in fight, deadly stabbing of Memphis woman
- Man killed when metal wind skirt slices through car on I-40
- New data shows violent crime has declined across Shelby County
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
While there, officers said another ex-boyfriend showed up. The two men started getting into a verbal fight. Things escalated when the suspect pulled a gun, police say.
The witness said Stinson shot the other man "multiple times."
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}