  • Man goes to woman's apartment, shoots her ex-boyfriend after argument, police say

    Updated:

    A fight between two ex-boyfriends ends in gunfire at a woman's Sherwood Forest Apartment.

    Jamarius Stinson is charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

    FOX13 brought the shooting as breaking news on Monday morning.

    Police said Stinson showed up to his ex-girlfriend's apartment to pick up his things.

    While there, officers said another ex-boyfriend showed up. The two men started getting into a verbal fight. Things escalated when the suspect pulled a gun, police say. 

    The witness said Stinson shot the other man "multiple times."

    The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 
     

