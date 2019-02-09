0 Man gunned down at Memphis apartment complex, teen charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen is charged with shooting and killing a man at a local apartment complex.

The deadly shooting happened February 7 at the New Horizon Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified the victim as Eric Monger. His death was ruled a criminal homicide.

While on the scene, MPD received information that Terry ‘Pookie’ Moton was responsible for the shooting.

Terry “Pookie” Moton is charged with first degree murder in the death of Eric Monger.

The 19-year-old returned to the apartment complex while officers were still there, and he was taken into custody, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said three witnesses were also brought to the homicide officer for questioning.

Two witnesses told officers Moton believed Monger stole a 9mm handgun out of his bag the day before the deadly shooting. The suspect allegedly threatened to get a “chopper” and come back to the apartment to get his gun because “he was not going to take the loss,” according to the affidavit.

One witness said when Moton showed up that night with an assault rifle, she refused to open the door.

The next day, Moton and one of the witnesses were at the apartment complex when Monger was shot multiple times. That witness gave a typed statement identifying Moton as the person responsible for the murder.

Moton denied being the person responsible for the murder. He was still arrested and charged with the crime.

