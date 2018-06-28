Man gunned down in his own car in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 52-year-old man was shot and killed in his own car in a small town in Mississippi.
Jimmy Huggins was gunned down at the corner of 7th and Ashton, which is off the main drag of North State Street in Clarksdale, Mississippi. The Mississippi Coroner Scotty Meredith told FOX13 Huggins is originally from Clarksdale, but his car had a Tunica tag on it.
This now marks the City of Clarksdale's sixth homicide of 2018.
FOX13's Tom Dees is working with Clarksdale Police to find out any suspect information and if any arrests have been made. The latest on this investigation, on FOX13 News at 5.
