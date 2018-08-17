  • Man has car stolen after leaving it running in Frayser parking lot, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man’s car was stolen Thursday morning after police said he parked and left it running. 

    Police said the man parked his 2005 Dodge Magnum in a parking lot in the 2600 block of North Watkins Street in Frayser. 

    According to MPD, that’s when a man hopped inside the car and drove off. 

    The suspect was last seen heading north on that street. 

    Police described the suspect as 35-40 years old, thin build, wearing a Memphis Tigers hoodie. 

    No arrests have been made at this point. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. 

