0 Man held on $1.5M bond after deadly shooting, running from investigators in Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - A man and his girlfriend were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Arkansas.

Police said Dashon Hawkins, 26, is accused of shooting a man – identified as LaPatrick Otis, 30 – to death in a Helena-West Helena neighborhood.

ORIGINAL STORY: Person wanted for questioning after man found shot in the head on Arkansas road

Officers originally found Otis is the driver’s seat of a gold 2005 Lincoln Town Car suffering from a gunshot wound in his head around 1:40 p.m. on June 21.

First responders applied presser to the wound until paramedics arrived on the scene. Otis was airlifted to Regional One and put on life support until he was pronounced dead.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Witnesses later told investigators that Hawkins was the person who shot Otis.

On June 25, Hawkins and his mother came to speak with investigators. During the interview, police said Hawkins asked to speak with his mother. While doing so, Hawkins ran from the office “while his mother attempted to delay investigators from chasing him.”

That woman, Francine Hawkins, also faces charges of hindering apprehension and obstructing governmental operations.

Hawkins was later found by Tunica County Sheriff’s deputies on July 16 at Fitzgerald Casino in Tunica. He was with his girlfriend – Erica Williams, 36 – and two other women.

Hawkins is being charged with first-degree murder and terroristic act. His bond was set at $1.5 million, and he is currently being held at Monroe County Jail.

Williams was charged with hindering apprehension and obstructing governmental operations. Her bond was set at $15,000.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.