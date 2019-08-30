Man helps get people to safety when apartment catches on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man only had moments to react when his apartment complex caught on fire.
According to Notorian Cruthirds, he woke up to flames at the Sherwood Forest Apartments, which he believed started in the breezeway of the complex.
He immediately got his family out and started knocking on doors to make sure others were safe as well.
"The only thing I had on was some underwear," Cruthirds said.
Family members were able to bring him clothes after his heroic actions.
No one was injured,
Four apartment units were destroyed in the flames, and nine people were displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
