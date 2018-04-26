  • Man hides cameras in teen's room to take sexually explicit photos, police say

    A man is behind bars after a woman found a flash drive with sexual photos of a teen. 

    William Bradner is charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. 

    When the woman went to use the drive, she found sexual photos of a 13-year-old girl on it, the arrest affidavit said. 

    The woman immediately went to detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit. 

    SCSO said Brander set up hidden cameras in the teen's room to take the photos. 

    Bradner's bond is set at $25,000. 

     

