Man hides machete in skin roll at Shelby County Detention Center, court records say

A man facing charges this morning after police say he tried to sneak a machete into the Shelby County Detention Center under a skin roll.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 injured after multi-vehicle accident involving school bus in Memphis
- Woman, 19, charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting Memphis man to death
- Penny Hardaway doesn't mince words responding to comments from University of Tennessee head coach
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Memphis police said Freddrick Johnson was in custodial supervision waiting to be processed when they patted him down.
They found two folding knives, a taser and multiple bags of controlled substances. Officers then conducted a second search and found a 24-inch machete wrapped in a pair of gym shorts that had been tucked in a roll of skin.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}