Man hides machete in skin roll at Shelby County Detention Center, court records say

    By: Ben Rainwater

    Updated:

    A man facing charges this morning after police say he tried to sneak a machete into the Shelby County Detention Center under a skin roll. 

    Memphis police said Freddrick Johnson was in custodial supervision waiting to be processed when they patted him down. 

    They found two folding knives, a taser and multiple bags of controlled substances. Officers then conducted a second search and found a 24-inch machete wrapped in a pair of gym shorts that had been tucked in a roll of skin. 


     

