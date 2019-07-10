Man hit by car in southeast Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was hit by a car in southeast Memphis.
Police were called to Tchulahoma Rd. and E. Shelby Dr around 9:30 Tuesday night.
Preliminary information determines one man was hit on the scene.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a gray Toyota Scion with heavy front end damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
