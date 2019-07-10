  • Man hit by car in southeast Memphis, suspect on the run

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was hit by a car in southeast Memphis.

    Police were called to Tchulahoma Rd. and E. Shelby Dr around 9:30 Tuesday night.

    Preliminary information determines one man was hit on the scene.

    He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspect fled the scene in a gray Toyota Scion with heavy front end damage.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories