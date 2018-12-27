Man hit by car in Whitehaven, taken to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following a pedestrian crash in Whitehaven.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers are on the scene at E Holmes Rd & Airways Blvd on a crash call. A male pedestrian was struck by a white Ford F150.
Officers are on the scene of a pedestrian crash atAirways and Holmes. A male pedestrian was struck by a white Ford F150. The driver did remain on the scene. The victim is being reported as critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 27, 2018
The victim is being reported as critical and was transported to Regional One, police say.
The driver did remain on the scene.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}