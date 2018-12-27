  • Man hit by car in Whitehaven, taken to hospital in critical condition

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following a pedestrian crash in Whitehaven. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers are on the scene at E Holmes Rd & Airways Blvd on a crash call. A male pedestrian was struck by a white Ford F150. 

    The victim is being reported as critical and was transported to Regional One, police say. 

    The driver did remain on the scene.

