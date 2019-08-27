Man hit in back of the head with cookie jar, robbed with carving knife by 2 women, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two women were arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery after they stole from a man they were hanging out with, police said.
LaTonya Fullilove and Evelyn Anderson were at the victim's house on Aug. 26, Memphis police said.
The victim fell asleep and when he woke up, he saw Anderson shooting up an unknown drug, according to court records.
He tried to force the duo out of his house, but Anderson grabbed a cookie jar and struck him in the back of the head with it, MPD said.
He was hit so hard he started bleeding and would eventually need to get stitches.
Fullilove then took a large carving knife and forced it to his throat, police said.
Hundreds of dollars in cash, designer glasses, and his car keys were stolen.
Officers were notified about the crime when the duo called the police said there was an 'attempted criminal assault' that occurred at the house, court records said. However, officers talked to the victim and arrested both women.
