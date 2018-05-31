  • Man hit with brick after telling person 'no' for using phone, police say

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's a bizarre story to say the least. A Memphis man was hit by brick after he refused to give his phone up.

    According to the Memphis Police Department, on Sunday, May 27, a man was attacked by another man at a store near Netherwood and Kyle. The victim told police he was talking to some guys he knew when the suspect came up to him and asked if he could use his phone.

    Trending stories:

    The victim told police he told the suspect "NO!" After that, the suspect kept asking and asking. The victim told police he started walking home when he got attacked by the suspect.

    The suspect struck the victim over his left eye with a brick. The victim told police he lost consciousness for a minute, but he got back up and made it home to clean up.

    Officers observed a cut approximately 1 inch in length above the victims eye that required stitches.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man hit with brick after telling person 'no' for using phone, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee sheriff's deputies disciplined for seizing phone

  • Headline Goes Here

    Search and rescue underway for man at Enid Lake in Mississippi

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man critically injured following an ATV crash in Whitehaven

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mantel, Saunders up for best-ever Booker Prize accolade