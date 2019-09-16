Man holds 2 adults, 6 children hostage with rifle inside West Memphis home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - West Memphis police arrested a man after a hostage situation involving children, according to officials.
Police said they were called to the 100 block of S. 21st Street around 3:00 Monday morning for a hostage situation.
Officers said Jerome Jones was holding two adults and six children inside the apartment.
While FOX13 was LIVE on the scene, our reporter Jeremy Pierre heard multiple flash-bangs.
Police told us they threw flash-bangs outside the home and in the hallway of the common area to get Jones to come outside.
Jerry Williams is the father of the suspect. Williams said he was asleep when police came to the home where officers said his son was armed with a rifle.
Williams told FOX13, "Dogs started barking in the house. My son and his old lady had gotten into it, and I thought that was them arguing, then kidnapping charges, where that come from?"
Witnesses said Jones was likely trying to keep a woman from leaving the apartment.
Everything ended peacefully. Jones surrendered and police took him into custody a little before 6:00 that morning.
Police said he is charged with false imprisonment in the first-degree.
