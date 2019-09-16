Man holds 2 adults, 6 children hostage with rifle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - West Memphis police arrested a man after a hostage situation involving children, according to officials.
Police said they were called to the 100 block of S. 21 around 3 a.m. this morning for a hostage situation.
The suspect was holding two adults and 'several' children inside the apartment.
Trending stories:
Information about what led to the situation is limited, however, police said it was a domestic call.
He was taken into custody at 5:55 a.m. without incident.
When the police arrested him, they found out there were six children inside.
The suspect's name has not been released.
While FOX13 was live on the scene, our reporter Jeremy Pierre reported hearing multiple flash-bangs.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}