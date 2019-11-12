0 Man holds 2 teens against their will and forces them into prostitution, police say

Memphis Police have arrested a man they say sex trafficked a minor and another person.

Darrell Hampton, 30, faces several charges after a 17-year-old said she was kidnapped and forced to have sex with him, an affidavit said.

The victim told investigators that on Nov. 8, she was walking in the 2800 block of Lamar Ave. when

Darrell Hampton pulled up alongside her in a car. She said Hampton got out and forced her into the car, police said. He then allegedly drove the victim to a hotel on Lamar Ave., where he investigators say he forced her to have sex.

According to the affidavit, Hampton forced the victim and an 18-year-old victim to work as prostitutes from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10 and told the teens he was going to take them to Atlanta to work there.

The teens were told they could not leave and feared their safety.

Hampton then moved the victims to a hotel in the located in the 4800 block of American Way and continued to hold them against their will, according to police.

The 17-year-old victim was able to call her family for help.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The second victim also told investigators that Hampton threatened to kill her grandmother, police said.

Hampton is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, trafficking for a commercial sex act, promoting prostitution, aggravated statutory rape and possession of controlled substances.

He is in jail under $1 million bond. He is due in court tomorrow.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.