Man hospitalized, 2 detained after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital, and two people were detained after a shooting in Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Bluebell Street in Westwood.
According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Two people are currently being detained by police following the shooting.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4511 Bluebell.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 2, 2019
One adult male was shot. Two subjects are detained at this time.
The victim has been transported to Regional One in critical condition.
