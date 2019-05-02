  • Man hospitalized, 2 detained after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital, and two people were detained after a shooting in Memphis.

    Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Bluebell Street in Westwood.

    According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Two people are currently being detained by police following the shooting. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

