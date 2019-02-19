  • Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in South Memphis

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after police said he was hit by a vehicle in South Memphis.

    Police said the accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of South Third Street. 

    The male victim – who has not been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    According to MPD, the driver responsible did not stay at the scene before officers arrived. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories