Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after police said he was hit by a vehicle in South Memphis.
Police said the accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of South Third Street.
Officers are on the scene of a pedestrian crash at 5173 S. Third. The male victim was transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 19, 2019
The responsible party did not stay on the scene.
The male victim – who has not been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
According to MPD, the driver responsible did not stay at the scene before officers arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.
