0 Man hospitalized after being shocked during transformer fire at Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was rushed to the hospital suffering from severe burns after being shocked at a company he was contracted by.

Memphis Fire Department officials told FOX13 the man was “shocked” after a transformer caught on fire at Casella Waste Systems on Farrisview Boulevard.

According to fire officials, the contractor for CWS was working in a commercial lift on a power line and was shocked around 4 p.m.

MLGW had to turn off the power so emergency responders could rescue the man.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.

It is unclear how the transformer caught on fire, or if anyone else was injured as a result.

In the surrounding area, over 1,500 customers have lost power, according to MLGW.

Now, it is unclear if all of the power outages are connected to this fire.

