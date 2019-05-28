Man hospitalized after being shot on I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after being shot on a Memphis interstate.
Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Quince overpass on I-240.
Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD. His identity was not released yet.
Police did not provide any details regarding a suspected shooter at this time.
Officers are on the scene at the QUINCE overpass of I 240. They have a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported in non-critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 28, 2019
