  • Man hospitalized after being shot on I-240, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after being shot on a Memphis interstate.

    Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Quince overpass on I-240.

    Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

    He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD. His identity was not released yet.

    Police did not provide any details regarding a suspected shooter at this time.

