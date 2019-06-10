Man hospitalized after car crashes into Memphis home, overturns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a Memphis home and overturned.
Police said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Semmes Street.
According to MPD, the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He has not yet been identified.
It is unclear what caused the crash, or if anyone was inside the home when it happened.
Investigators did not specify what the damages were to the house.
Officers are on the scene of a crash near 1132 Semmes. One vehicle struck a residence and has overturned. One adult male has been xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 10, 2019
