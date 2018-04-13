Man hospitalized after Midtown stabbing

We're live from the scene of the stabbing with a report on the incident and recent crime in the area.
A Memphis man was transported to the hospital after he was stabbed in Midtown.
The incident happened around 11:45 Thursday night in the 1200 block of Court Ave.
FOX13 was on the scene as the victim was loaded into an ambulance. He was taken to Methodist University, which is less than a mile from the crime scene.
His condition is not known, but the injury didn’t appear to be life threatening.
Police have not said if anyone was arrested.
