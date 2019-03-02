Man hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in South Memphis.
Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Parkway West and Florida Street.
Following the accident one man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
However, according to Memphis fire officials, there were two other ambulances that transported people.
At 6:18 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle crash at S. Parkway W and Florida. One male was transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 2, 2019
It is unclear how many other people were injured in the accident.
According to MFD, another ambulance went to Regional One, while one ambulance went to Le Bonheur.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
