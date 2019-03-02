  • Man hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in South Memphis

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in South Memphis.

    Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Parkway West and Florida Street. 

    Following the accident one man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    However, according to Memphis fire officials, there were two other ambulances that transported people. 

    It is unclear how many other people were injured in the accident. 

    According to MFD, another ambulance went to Regional One, while one ambulance went to Le Bonheur. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories