Man identified after 'armed party' situation inside Southaven store

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police responded to an “armed party” situation at an appliance store in Southaven Tuesday.
Investigators said Rickey Morris, 66, has been charged with two counts of disturbance of a business.
Southaven police said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. inside Conn’s HomePlus on Main Street.
Police said Morris was an unhappy customer that returned to the store after and earlier encounter.
Witnesses saw him holding a firearm at his vehicle in front of the store.
Because of his previous behavior, management moved all employees and customers to a locked room and then the roof for safety.
Officers set a perimeter around the building, then Morris was located and detained without incident.
Investigators said no one was threaten by Morris with a firearm, no one was injured, and Morris was in legal possession of the holstered firearm.
Officers are still investigating and conducting interviews.
