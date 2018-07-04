  • Man identified after 'armed party' situation inside Southaven store

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police responded to an “armed party” situation at an appliance store in Southaven Tuesday. 

    Investigators said Rickey Morris, 66, has been charged with two counts of disturbance of a business.

    Southaven police said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. inside Conn’s HomePlus on Main Street. 

    Police said Morris was an unhappy customer that returned to the store after and earlier encounter.

    Witnesses saw him holding a firearm at his vehicle in front of the store.

    Because of his previous behavior, management moved all employees and customers to a locked room and then the roof for safety.

    Officers set a perimeter around the building, then Morris was located and detained without incident.

    Investigators said no one was threaten by Morris with a firearm, no one was injured, and Morris was in legal possession of the holstered firearm.

    Officers are still investigating and conducting interviews. 

