  • Man in critical condition, 1 detained after stabbing at Memphis apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for life after being stabbed at a Memphis apartment complex. 

    Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Glendale Apartments on Stuart Road. 

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police did not release any information about the person who committed the stabbing, but one person is currently being detained by officers.

