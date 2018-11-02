Man in critical condition, 1 detained after stabbing at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for life after being stabbed at a Memphis apartment complex.
Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Glendale Apartments on Stuart Road.
Officers are on the scene of a wounding at 3910 Stuart, Glendale Apartments.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 2, 2018
An adult male was stabbed and is being transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers have one detained.
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not release any information about the person who committed the stabbing, but one person is currently being detained by officers.
This is a developing story.
