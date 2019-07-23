Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Whitehaven, according to police.
Memphis police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Brooks Road.
According to MPD, the victim – who was not identified – was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Investigators said the driver who hit the man stayed at the scene as emergency responders arrived.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.
At 8:56 p.m. MPD responded to a pedestrian crash at Elvis Presley and Brooks Road. The male victim was transported critical. The responsible party stayed on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 23, 2019
