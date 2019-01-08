Man in critical condition after being shot in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is now in critical condition after being shot in a Whitehaven neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Algiers Drive around 8:20 p.m. Monday.
Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, though he has not been identified.
No information was provided regarding a suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Governor Haslam grants clemency to Cyntoia Brown
- ‘I kept waiting for the gunshot’: Mother, 2 children robbed at Collierville gas station
- Police: Toddler found dead in alley had not been seen alive for months
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}