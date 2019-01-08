  • Man in critical condition after being shot in Whitehaven

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is now in critical condition after being shot in a Whitehaven neighborhood.

    Police said the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Algiers Drive around 8:20 p.m. Monday. 

    Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. 

    He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, though he has not been identified. 

    No information was provided regarding a suspected shooter. 

